Turkish Airlines and TAP Air Portugal Expand Cooperation Scope
Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world, and TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier of Portugal and the leading European airline flying to Brazil, are expanding their existing codeshare partnership.
As part of the recently expanded agreement announced during the IATA Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi, both carriers will now provide their guests with a broader range of seamless travel options beyond their current global networks. Brazil, Morocco, Qatar, and Mauritius are new and exciting destinations entering the scope of cooperation. Additionally, Dalaman and Bodrum, Türkiye’s prominent summer destinations, have also been added to the agreement, further augmenting travel options between Türkiye and Portugal, enhancing access to sought-after leisure destinations.
Commenting on the agreement, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: "We are pleased to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with TAP Air Portugal. Enhanced scope of the new arrangement offers greater flexibility and a wider range of travel options, while contributing to the development of commercial and tourism relations between our countries. We look forward to continuing this valuable collaboration in the years ahead."
TAP Air Portugal CEO Luís Rodrigues also commented: “Because of our network structure we need to find intelligent ways to connect us to the east. Cooperating with great partners is our way forward to do that. This will provide our global passengers and our Portuguese community with increased options to visit new and exciting places using our Turkish Airlines partner.”
This enriched cooperation not only enhances the network presence of both carriers but also fosters increased tourism and business traffic between Türkiye and Portugal, as well as to key destinations across South America, Africa and the Middle East.
