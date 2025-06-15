403
IT Service Provider ISO-Gruppe Is BARIG’s New Business Partner
(MENAFN- Claasen Shipyards ) Frankfurt am Main, June 12, 2025. The IT service provider ISO-Gruppe, which is based in Nuremberg, Germany, is now “Technology & Innovation” business partner of the airline association BARIG (Board of Airline Representatives in Germany). The companies within the ISO-Gruppe develop future-oriented IT solutions for air traffic, air freight, airports, and other tourism sectors.
“On several occasions, the ISO-Gruppe has already demonstrated great expertise in our industry,” says Michael Hoppe, BARIG Chairman and Executive Director. “We are therefore looking forward to the exchange with a company that relies on future technologies, such as blockchain, and creates new opportunities for its customers. Furthermore, air freight is also an important sector. Here, the company is driving forward standardization and automation with digital solutions, such as the implementation of the IATA standard ONE Record.”
The ISO-Gruppe offers airlines modern booking and distribution solutions as well as digital services that ensure smooth processing and greater efficiency. It also supports its customers with upselling and the integration of additional services.
“We have an experienced team that not only knows its craft in IT, but which is also very familiar with aviation, air freight, and the related requirements,” emphasizes Peter Hildenbrand, Director Business Development at the ISO-Gruppe. „As BARIG’s business partner, we can help shape the necessary transformation in many areas of the aviation industry and contribute our expertise to this process.”
The ISO-Gruppe employs around 700 people at several locations in Europe and North America. The ISO-Gruppe’s customers include scheduled and leisure airlines, airports, aircraft manufacturers, as well as leading providers in the fields of tourism and telecommunications.
