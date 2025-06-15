403
Putin, Trump Address Mideast Tensions in Phone Call
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a detailed phone call centered on mounting instability in the Middle East, according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Saturday.
"The conversation lasted for 50 minutes, it was substantive, sincere and very useful," stated Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. "Naturally, it was focused on the dangerous exacerbation of the situation in the Middle East."
Ushakov explained that Putin voiced strong opposition to Israel’s recent military actions targeting Iran, warning that further escalation could trigger a regional crisis with unpredictable and far-reaching consequences.
"Putin emphasized the importance of preventing the conflict from escalating and the readiness of the Russian side to engage in possible mediation efforts," Ushakov stated.
According to the Kremlin, Trump expressed equal concern over the volatile situation, and both leaders acknowledged the urgent need to explore renewed diplomatic channels regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
Trump, Ushakov noted, mentioned that American negotiators are fully prepared to reengage with Iranian officials.
The conversation also touched on developments in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Putin briefed Trump on the progress made since the June 2 discussions in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian envoys and confirmed Moscow’s openness to further dialogue following June 22.
Trump, for his part, acknowledged the update and reiterated his desire to see a swift resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ushakov added.
