Iran Vows Stronger Retaliation
(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Saturday that any further Israeli offensives will be met with an even "stronger, more decisive response."
This assertion came during a phone discussion with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as tensions in the region intensify.
Pezeshkian acknowledged Pakistan's solidarity with Iran, emphasizing that Israel—"backed by the US and certain Western countries"—is consistently breaching all accepted standards of international conduct.
He criticized this ongoing support as a flagrant disregard for international legal frameworks.
Speaking on the status of nuclear negotiations with Washington, the Iranian president highlighted what he described as the "duplicity and unreliability of the US administration." As a result of the recent escalation, the upcoming round of discussions, initially scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled.
Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed that Islamabad "resolutely" aligns with Iran in response to the Israeli military actions.
According to a statement from his office, he "condemned the attacks that violated Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity," affirming Tehran's entitlement to "the right to self-defense, as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter."
Sharif labeled "Israel’s blatant provocations and adventurism" as "a grave threat to regional and global peace and stability."
He also "strongly condemned" what he described as Israel’s "unabated genocidal campaign against the valiant Palestinians."
In his remarks, Sharif urged the global community and the United Nations to undertake "urgent and credible steps to put an end to Israel’s aggressive behavior and its illegal actions."
The comments come in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites, which resulted in the deaths of several top military officials and atomic scientists early Friday.
Israel has sustained its offensive since then, prompting retaliatory attacks from Iran.
