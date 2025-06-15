403
Israel Conducts Another Airstrike on Iran
(MENAFN) The Israeli Air Force has initiated widespread aerial assaults on vital energy infrastructure in the Bandar Abbas region of southwestern Iran, as well as on a nuclear installation located in the central city of Isfahan, according to an Israeli newspaper.
The report, which referenced an anonymous Israeli authority, highlighted the scale of the military operation. In response, Tehran has pledged a "devastating" counterattack to be launched "within hours."
The Israeli source stated that “the Israeli Air Force is launching extensive attacks on key gas facilities in Bandar Abbas, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear facility in Isfahan, and additional targets in the capital, Tehran.”
Despite these claims, there has been no official communication released by the Israeli Defense Forces about the strikes.
Simultaneously, a semi-official Iranian news outlet—which maintains close connections with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—reported that Israel had initiated intense strikes on Tehran and across multiple provinces, including Hormozgan, Kermanshah, West Azerbaijan, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.
The news outlet noted that Iran’s air defense systems were engaged in reaction to the aerial attacks.
In a separate update, Iran's state television declared that "massive and devastating" retaliatory missile operations would be launched toward Israel imminently.
Meanwhile, an Israeli public broadcaster quoted a top emergency services authority stating that “we are on maximum alert and facing an unprecedented scenario in Israel.”
