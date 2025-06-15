403
Turkey is willing to step in to resolve Israel-Iran conflict
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has conveyed Türkiye’s willingness to step in and help prevent the growing hostilities between Israel and Iran from spiraling into a wider, uncontrollable conflict. In a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Saturday, Erdoğan emphasized Ankara’s commitment to taking “everything it can to prevent uncontrolled escalation of the tension.”
According to official sources, the two leaders addressed the ongoing Israel-Iran confrontation, as well as other pressing regional and international matters.
Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is closely observing the rising conflict and reiterated that dialogue surrounding Iran’s nuclear program remains “the only way” to resolve the crisis. He “expressed support for the US position that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the issue.”
Meanwhile, Trump encouraged Tehran to come to the negotiating table and reach a deal regarding its nuclear program, warning that time may be running out.
Efforts to resume dialogue faced a setback, however, as the sixth round of indirect talks between Iran and the US, scheduled to take place in Muscat on Sunday, was canceled.
Tensions surged following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities on Friday, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of high-ranking military leaders and prominent nuclear scientists. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes, and the exchange has continued, raising concerns of a broader regional confrontation.
