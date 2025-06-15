Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brutal Pre-Dawn Assault in Nigeria Claims Over One Hundred Lives

2025-06-15 02:08:51
(MENAFN) At least 102 people were killed in a brutal pre-dawn assault on the Yelewata community in Benue State, north-central Nigeria, local authorities and eyewitnesses reported on Saturday.

Suspected criminal herders armed with weapons launched a violent raid late Friday night in Guma Local Government Area, continuing their rampage into the early morning hours.

This attack ranks among the deadliest recent episodes in Nigeria’s ongoing clashes between farming communities and herders, a conflict fueled by disputes over land ownership, water resources, migration paths, and livestock damage.

Dennis Denen Gbongbon, president of the Association of United Farmers Benue Valley, stated to a news outlet in a phone interview, “We have lost no fewer than 102 people, and over 100 others are in critical condition at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi.” He added, “Medical personnel have made an urgent appeal for blood donations to save the lives of the injured.”

A survivor who identified himself as Godspower described the horror: “The armed men poured petrol before setting fire to our shelters and burnt our people in their sleep.”

According to residents, the violence persisted for over two hours, during which homes were torched and families were trapped inside burning buildings.

Joseph Har, the special adviser to the Benue State governor on security and internal affairs, confirmed the attack and stated that officials are still assessing the full extent of the carnage.

“We are aware of the ugly incident that happened in the early hours of today, and we are investigating the killing of more than 100 people. We have recovered 102 bodies,” Har said.

Udeme Edet, spokesperson for the Benue State Police, said tactical teams have been deployed to the scene.

“It is with great sadness that we report some individuals lost their lives and others sustained injuries,” Edet said in an official statement. “The police have not relented and are in pursuit of the attackers. We will continue efforts to keep everyone safe.”

