Kedarnath 'Helicopter Crash Caused By...': SDRF Says Rescue Operation Remains Challenging In Uttarakhand

MENAFN - Live Mint) Seven people died after a helicopter crash took place on the Kedarnath route in Uttarakhand early Sunday. What led to the chopper crash? The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said that, according to preliminary information, "bad weather is being considered as the possible cause of this accident."

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area.

The SDRF also said that the rescue operation "remains challenging as the incident spot is in a difficult and inaccessible forest area."

“Since the rescue operation is underway and seeing the weather conditions in the valley, our shuttle services have been closed. Almost all the helicopters are involved in the rescue operation. DM and SSP will also reach the site soon,” said Sonika, CEO of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA)

The helicopter, travelling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi , went missing in Gaurikund on Sunday. The chopper was operated by Aryan Aviation Bell 407 VT-BKA on sector“Shri Kedarnath ji- Aryan Helipad, Guptkanshi”.

Inspector General Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop said the helicopte had taken off for Gaurikund in the Rudraprayag district after taking devotees to Kedarnath.

According to the information,“The helicopter took off from Guptakashi at 05:10 am and landed at Shri Kedarnath ji Helipad at 05:18 am. Helicopter took off again at 05:19 am for Guptkanshi and crashed near Gaurikund.”

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said,“At around 5:30 AM, we got the information that a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, could not be located.”

"After some time, it was learnt that it had crashed near Gaurikund. Rescue operation is underway, SDRF teams have reached the spot. A total of six passengers and one pilot were on board the helicopter...," she said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Choubey, District Tourism Officer, Rudraprayag said,“We received the information today [Sunday] morning that a helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation Guptkashi , has crashed while returning from Kedarnath due to bad weather, in which five pilgrims, one child and one pilot were on board. Rescue operation is underway.”

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) sources said seven people were onboard the helicopter. They included“Rajveer, the pilot, Vikram Rawat, a resident of BKTC, Rasi Ukhimath, Vinod, Trist Singh, Rajkumar, Shraddha and Rashi, a girl aged 10 years," sources said.

The passengers in the helicopter hailed from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Utttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Aauthority (UCDA) said that the NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the spot of the crash for rescue operations.