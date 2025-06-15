Donald Trump's Stern Warning To Iran, Says US Armed Forces Will Come Down On You If...

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, saying that“US armed forces will come down" heavily if the Iran attackd the country in any way, shape or form. He warned,“...the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”

In a post on Truth social media platform, Trump wrote,“The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight.”

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote.

The US President added, "However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!