Donald Trump's Stern Warning To Iran, Says US Armed Forces Will Come Down On You If...
In a post on Truth social media platform, Trump wrote,“The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight.”
“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote.
The US President added, "However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!
