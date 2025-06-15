403
Almost fifty-five thousand three hundred Palestinians are murdered by Isreal
(MENAFN) Nearly 55,300 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza as a result of Israel’s ongoing ethnic cleansing since October of 2023, according to health authorities.
In the most recent update, health officials reported that 90 additional bodies were recovered within the past two days, with another 605 individuals sustaining injuries. This brings the total number of wounded since the start of the genocide to 128,426.
Rescue teams are reportedly struggling to reach many of the dead and injured, as numerous bodies remain buried beneath collapsed buildings or lie stranded in the streets. Restricted access and continuous attacks are said to be hampering emergency response efforts.
After a temporary truce and prisoner exchange deal implemented in January, the Israeli military resumed its offensive operations on March 18. Reports indicate that the decision to abandon the ceasefire led to a renewed wave of violence across the territory.
Humanitarian organizations under the United Nations have urgently called for unobstructed access to deliver aid inside Gaza. They have warned that worsening conditions—including the risk of famine and a widespread communications blackout—are jeopardizing the ability to carry out critical relief missions.
Back in November, the International Criminal Court took action by issuing arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister and his former defense chief, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Simultaneously, Israel is being challenged at the International Court of Justice, where it is facing formal accusations of genocide related to its military actions in the besieged coastal enclave.
