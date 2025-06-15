Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Signals Commitment to Prevent Israel-Iran Conflict


2025-06-15 01:49:41
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with US President Donald Trump via phone, signaling Ankara’s commitment to prevent the Israel-Iran crisis from spiraling out of control. According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the leaders addressed the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, alongside other regional and global concerns.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye is closely watching the rising tensions and stressed that negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program remain "the only way" to peacefully settle the dispute.
He "expressed support for the US position that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the issue."

Meanwhile, Trump urged Iran to reach an agreement on its nuclear ambitions before it’s too late. Despite this, the sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, planned for Sunday in Muscat, was abruptly canceled.

The violence escalated after Israel launched attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites on Friday, killing key commanders and leading scientists. These strikes have persisted, with Iran responding by launching retaliatory attacks.

