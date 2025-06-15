Ukraine Needs Technological Responses To Russian Attack Drones - President
The head of state spoke in an evening address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.
"We spoke separately today with the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as well as with the Chief of the General Staff, regarding the protection of our skies," he said.
The head of state stressed that Russian strike drones remain a daily threat. Therefore, according to him, "we need much more effective responses – technological responses – and the time for developing the sky defense system must be used much more efficiently."Read also: Zelensky : Russians being pushed back from border areas in Sumy regio
In particular, Zelensky clarified, this applies to interceptor drones: both the required number of such drones, the training of operators, and the interaction of relevant units.
The president emphasized that sky protection must further develop, and expressed gratitude to everyone who helps Ukraine and Ukrainians.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, set the task of improving the efforts to spot and intercept Russian attack drones that terrorize Ukrainian cities every night.
Photo: President's Office
