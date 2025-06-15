Russian Accomplice Nabbed For Spotting Strikes On Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a 42-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia who is believed to have been adjusting Russian strikes targeting his own city.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

According to the case file, the perpetrator came to the attention of Russian intelligence as he posted pro-Russian comments across Telegram channels.

After recruiting the asset remotely, his Russian handler tasked him with gathering geodata for directing Russian air strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

The adversary was especially interested in the locations of checkpoints and other manpower clusters, as well industrial enterprises, including defense plants.

To adjust the precision of Russian air strikes on potential targets, the asset would film certain facilities on camera and mark the relevant locations on Google Maps.

In addition, the Russian asset installed a candid mini-camera offering remote access to the FSB next to one of the motorways.

Using a video transmission device, the Russians tracked the number of southbound armored vehicles.

SBU cyber experts exposed the traitor, detaining the suspect at his home and seizing a cell phone with evidence of clandestine cooperation with the Russians.

SBU investigators informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is in custody, potentially facing life in prison if found guilty in court.

