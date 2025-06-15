Russian Accomplice Nabbed For Spotting Strikes On Zaporizhzhia
That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.
According to the case file, the perpetrator came to the attention of Russian intelligence as he posted pro-Russian comments across Telegram channels.
After recruiting the asset remotely, his Russian handler tasked him with gathering geodata for directing Russian air strikes on Zaporizhzhia.Read also: Russia-hired bomber arrested while plotting to blow up army officer in Odesa
The adversary was especially interested in the locations of checkpoints and other manpower clusters, as well industrial enterprises, including defense plants.
To adjust the precision of Russian air strikes on potential targets, the asset would film certain facilities on camera and mark the relevant locations on Google Maps.
In addition, the Russian asset installed a candid mini-camera offering remote access to the FSB next to one of the motorways.
Using a video transmission device, the Russians tracked the number of southbound armored vehicles.
SBU cyber experts exposed the traitor, detaining the suspect at his home and seizing a cell phone with evidence of clandestine cooperation with the Russians.Read also: Law enforcers expose medics over draft evasion scheme
SBU investigators informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
The suspect is in custody, potentially facing life in prison if found guilty in court.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service detained a Russian asset who planned to assassinate a Ukrainian Army officer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment