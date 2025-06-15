403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Typhoon Wutip Claims Six Lives in Vietnam
(MENAFN) Torrential rainfall and severe flooding brought on by Typhoon Wutip have claimed at least six lives in central Vietnam, with one person still unaccounted for, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority confirmed on Sunday.
The fatalities occurred in the provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tri, where rising waters and storm-related incidents overwhelmed communities. In Quang Binh, one individual was reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters.
The storm inflicted widespread damage, destroying or severely damaging 47 homes and submerging over 58,000 hectares of rice paddies and other agricultural land across the region, officials said.
The disaster adds to an already grim toll this year. From January through May, natural calamities nationwide have resulted in 40 deaths or missing persons, according to data from the National Statistics Office.
The fatalities occurred in the provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tri, where rising waters and storm-related incidents overwhelmed communities. In Quang Binh, one individual was reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters.
The storm inflicted widespread damage, destroying or severely damaging 47 homes and submerging over 58,000 hectares of rice paddies and other agricultural land across the region, officials said.
The disaster adds to an already grim toll this year. From January through May, natural calamities nationwide have resulted in 40 deaths or missing persons, according to data from the National Statistics Office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment