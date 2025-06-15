Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Typhoon Wutip Claims Six Lives in Vietnam

Typhoon Wutip Claims Six Lives in Vietnam


2025-06-15 01:27:54
(MENAFN) Torrential rainfall and severe flooding brought on by Typhoon Wutip have claimed at least six lives in central Vietnam, with one person still unaccounted for, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority confirmed on Sunday.

The fatalities occurred in the provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tri, where rising waters and storm-related incidents overwhelmed communities. In Quang Binh, one individual was reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters.

The storm inflicted widespread damage, destroying or severely damaging 47 homes and submerging over 58,000 hectares of rice paddies and other agricultural land across the region, officials said.

The disaster adds to an already grim toll this year. From January through May, natural calamities nationwide have resulted in 40 deaths or missing persons, according to data from the National Statistics Office.

MENAFN15062025000045017169ID1109675270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search