403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Intense Rainstorms Spark Landslide Alerts in Japan
(MENAFN) Japan’s national weather agency issued an urgent alert Sunday as intense rainstorms, accompanied by thunder, swept across parts of eastern and northern Japan.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a combination of warm, moist air and a low-pressure system over the Sea of Japan is fueling the formation of dense rain clouds over the Tokai, Kanto, and Tohoku regions.
The JMA warned that these unstable atmospheric conditions could bring downpours exceeding 30 millimeters per hour in areas affected by the advancing weather front.
In Shizuoka Prefecture’s Shimada City, rainfall reached 61 millimeters in just one hour by 6 a.m. local time. In response, local authorities have issued advisories for potential landslides in vulnerable areas.
While precipitation has temporarily eased in Kyushu, located in the southwest, forecasters cautioned that rain could intensify again through Tuesday, possibly triggering further heavy showers.
Officials urged residents to stay vigilant against possible hazards including landslides, sudden floods in low-lying neighborhoods, and rapidly rising river levels.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a combination of warm, moist air and a low-pressure system over the Sea of Japan is fueling the formation of dense rain clouds over the Tokai, Kanto, and Tohoku regions.
The JMA warned that these unstable atmospheric conditions could bring downpours exceeding 30 millimeters per hour in areas affected by the advancing weather front.
In Shizuoka Prefecture’s Shimada City, rainfall reached 61 millimeters in just one hour by 6 a.m. local time. In response, local authorities have issued advisories for potential landslides in vulnerable areas.
While precipitation has temporarily eased in Kyushu, located in the southwest, forecasters cautioned that rain could intensify again through Tuesday, possibly triggering further heavy showers.
Officials urged residents to stay vigilant against possible hazards including landslides, sudden floods in low-lying neighborhoods, and rapidly rising river levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment