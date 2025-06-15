Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Intense Rainstorms Spark Landslide Alerts in Japan

2025-06-15 01:24:24
(MENAFN) Japan’s national weather agency issued an urgent alert Sunday as intense rainstorms, accompanied by thunder, swept across parts of eastern and northern Japan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a combination of warm, moist air and a low-pressure system over the Sea of Japan is fueling the formation of dense rain clouds over the Tokai, Kanto, and Tohoku regions.

The JMA warned that these unstable atmospheric conditions could bring downpours exceeding 30 millimeters per hour in areas affected by the advancing weather front.

In Shizuoka Prefecture’s Shimada City, rainfall reached 61 millimeters in just one hour by 6 a.m. local time. In response, local authorities have issued advisories for potential landslides in vulnerable areas.

While precipitation has temporarily eased in Kyushu, located in the southwest, forecasters cautioned that rain could intensify again through Tuesday, possibly triggering further heavy showers.

Officials urged residents to stay vigilant against possible hazards including landslides, sudden floods in low-lying neighborhoods, and rapidly rising river levels.

