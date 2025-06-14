House Arrest Ordered For Panama's Indigenous Leader Toribio García Jiménez

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The hearing to review the guarantees of indigenous leader Toribio García Jiménez, who was arrested, began around 10:00 a.m. At this hearing held at the Third Judicial District, related to the accusation of the crimes of glorifying crime and attacking the internal personality of the State, charges were filed, the arrest was legalized, and the most appropriate precautionary measure was issued according to the nature of the case. After the hearing, it was learned that Toribio García was ordered to be placed under house arrest and to stay away from social media. He was also charged with the aforementioned crimes. The Public Prosecutor's Office filed an appeal against the precautionary measure imposed by the judge of guarantees.

The appeal hearing was set for next Tuesday, June 17. The arrest of García Jiménez, 42, was carried out by the National Police's Special Forces Unit and in coordination with the Public Prosecutor's Office, following a search warrant issued at a residence in the community of La Trinidad in the Cerro Viejo district, Tolé district, Chiriquí province, following an anonymous call indicating that a wanted person was at the location. The indigenous leader is one of those who have actively participated in the demonstrations held by groups from the Ngäbe Buglé region in eastern Chiriquí. But what is the apology of crime? The apology for crime is defined in Article 390 of the Penal Code, which establishes that“Anyone who publicly incites the commission of a crime shall be punished with imprisonment of one to three years or its equivalent in days, a fine, or weekend arrest.”