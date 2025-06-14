House Arrest Ordered For Panama's Indigenous Leader Toribio García Jiménez

House Arrest Ordered For Panama's Indigenous Leader Toribio García Jiménez -
The appeal hearing was set for next Tuesday, June 17. The arrest of García Jiménez, 42, was carried out by the National Police's Special Forces Unit and in coordination with the Public Prosecutor's Office, following a search warrant issued at a residence in the community of La Trinidad in the Cerro Viejo district, Tolé district, Chiriquí province, following an anonymous call indicating that a wanted person was at the location. The indigenous leader is one of those who have actively participated in the demonstrations held by groups from the Ngäbe Buglé region in eastern Chiriquí. But what is the apology of crime? The apology for crime is defined in Article 390 of the Penal Code, which establishes that“Anyone who publicly incites the commission of a crime shall be punished with imprisonment of one to three years or its equivalent in days, a fine, or weekend arrest.”
