The Identity Of A Canadian Baby Found In The Bocas River Has Been Confirmed

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Bocas del Toro Homicide Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the remains found Saturday May 31 in the Changuinola River belong to the minor Salahuddin Musa Bint Ghussan, just 7 months old. Prosecutor Marissa Caballero indicated that the results of DNA testing confirmed the identity of the infant, who had been reported missing along with his father and older sister since May 21. That day, Fatima, Ghussan Iqbal's wife, woke up in their Changuinola home to discover her husband and two children-aged two years and seven months-gone. Since then, there has been no trace of the 31-year-old Canadian father or the other child.

