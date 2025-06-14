403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Identity Of A Canadian Baby Found In The Bocas River Has Been Confirmed -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Bocas del Toro Homicide Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the remains found Saturday May 31 in the Changuinola River belong to the minor Salahuddin Musa Bint Ghussan, just 7 months old. Prosecutor Marissa Caballero indicated that the results of DNA testing confirmed the identity of the infant, who had been reported missing along with his father and older sister since May 21. That day, Fatima, Ghussan Iqbal's wife, woke up in their Changuinola home to discover her husband and two children-aged two years and seven months-gone. Since then, there has been no trace of the 31-year-old Canadian father or the other child.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment