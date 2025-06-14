403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Safari Announces Winners Of Third Draw Of 'Win25 Toyota Raize Cars Mega Promotion'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Safari Hypermarket has announced the winners of third draw of its“Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars” mega promotion.
The event, held on June 12 at Safari Mall in Abu Hamour, was attended by representatives from Safari's management.
The winners of the draw are Shahul Hameed (coupon number STR300931274), Zahid (coupon number STR300149700), Biju Otali Balan Biju (coupon number STR300761435), and Salmadeen Muhammedkutty (coupon number STR300352706).
Winners were selected through a raffle coupon draw, with coupons issued to customers who make a purchase of QR50 or more from any Safari outlet during the“Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars” promotion, which runs until September 30.
Four winners will be selected in each of the first five draws, and five winners will be selected in the final draw, each earning a chance to win a Toyota Raize car.
The Safari management has expressed its gratitude to the public for embracing this new promotion.
The fourth draw will take place on July 17 at Safari Hypermarket in the Industrial Area.
The event, held on June 12 at Safari Mall in Abu Hamour, was attended by representatives from Safari's management.
The winners of the draw are Shahul Hameed (coupon number STR300931274), Zahid (coupon number STR300149700), Biju Otali Balan Biju (coupon number STR300761435), and Salmadeen Muhammedkutty (coupon number STR300352706).
Winners were selected through a raffle coupon draw, with coupons issued to customers who make a purchase of QR50 or more from any Safari outlet during the“Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars” promotion, which runs until September 30.
Four winners will be selected in each of the first five draws, and five winners will be selected in the final draw, each earning a chance to win a Toyota Raize car.
The Safari management has expressed its gratitude to the public for embracing this new promotion.
The fourth draw will take place on July 17 at Safari Hypermarket in the Industrial Area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment