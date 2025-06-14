Three Tactical Setups Liverpool Could Use With Florian Wirtz Next Season

With a major midfield addition on the horizon, here's how Arne Slot might fit Florian Wirtz into his Liverpool side. His versatility opens up multiple possibilities.

In some systems, Wirtz has been deployed further upfield, operating as a second striker or even a false nine. With Darwin Nunez facing an uncertain future and Liverpool yet to finalise a new forward, this could become a realistic setup.

Wirtz's close control, creative awareness, and ability to pull defenders out of shape could make him highly effective through the middle. Arne Slot has previously experimented with players like Luis Diaz in this role. Wirtz could easily drop into pockets of space, disrupt defensive lines, and create attacking routes for Liverpool's wide forwards.

If Luis Diaz does leave this summer, Liverpool might find themselves thin on the left side of their attack. That's where Wirtz could be moved out wide. But not in a traditional winger's role, rather in a hybrid system where he drifts inside to operate between the lines.

Slot has preferred shape continuity in his setups, and Wirtz's tendency to start wide and move into central areas could blend well with overlapping full-backs. Especially if Liverpool push for Milos Kerkez, the Hungarian full-back could provide the width while Wirtz works the inside channels.

His background playing on the left at Leverkusen gives this role credibility, even if Liverpool's structure is different. The German playmaker's intelligence in finding space could help unlock packed defenses from wider zones.

Perhaps the most obvious role for Wirtz under Arne Slot would be in the middle of Liverpool's attacking line. This central attacking midfield slot has lacked consistency, and Wirtz has the attributes to thrive there with vision, dribbling, goal threat, and off-the-ball work.

Dominik Szoboszlai featured here last season, and Slot praised his work ethic but also stressed the need for more attacking output. Wirtz could offer a balance of both, ranking highly in Bundesliga metrics for duels, interceptions, and distance covered.

In tight games, particularly at Anfield, Wirtz's ability to break down low blocks could prove invaluable. This role would allow him to pull the strings and set the tempo just behind the front line.