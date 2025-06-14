Baku Holds Opera Forum As Part Of Opera Days Project
Opera Forum has taken place atAzerbaijan National Carpet Museum within Opera Days project, organized for the first time by Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Azernews reports.
The forum brought together renowned art critics, composers, and operatic experts. The agenda featured not just lectures, but insightful journeys into the art of Azerbaijani opera.
Candidate of Arts and Honored Cultural Worker Saadat Taghirazgizi spoke about the formation and evolution of opera in Azerbaijan, emphasizing its unique and rich trajectory. Leyla Zurbova, Doctor of Arts, Associate Professor, and Secretary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, captivated the audience with a historical and musical journey-from the legendary Leyli and Majnun to the epic Koroglu by Uzeyir Hajibayli.
Associate Professor Aytan Babayeva, Candidate of Arts, presented a report on how patriotism is reflected in modern Azerbaijani opera, using the work "Expectations" by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Frangiz Alizade as a compelling example.
The Chief Conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and Associate Professor at Baku Music Academy, Ayyub Guliyev, revealed the intricate art of conducting and its vital role in shaping operatic tradition.
The forum fostered lively discussions, exchange of ideas, and fresh creative energy. This unique union of theater and museum provided a rare opportunity to experience opera not only as a stage art, but as a living part of the nation's cultural memory.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment