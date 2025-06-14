Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Facilitates Transit Of Stranded Iraqi Pilgrims -- Moi

Kuwait Facilitates Transit Of Stranded Iraqi Pilgrims -- Moi


2025-06-14 03:02:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that it had taken steps to facilitate the transit of Iraqi pilgrims who were stranded at the airport due to flight cancellations.
Arrangements were made to send them home by land, the ministry said in a press statement.
The measures were taken under the directions of Kuwait's political leadership, as part of the country's humanitarian commitment to respond to emergency situations.
The procedures included issuing free entry visas and providing the necessary support and services to ensure a smooth return of the pilgrims to the brotherly Republic of Iraq, the statement added.
The Ministry reaffirmed that these steps reflect Kuwait's well-known humanitarian stance and regional cooperation, and stem from the national and humanitarian responsibility that distinguishes Kuwait at both the regional and international levels.
maa


MENAFN14062025000071011013ID1109674489

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search