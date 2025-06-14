403
Kuwait Facilitates Transit Of Stranded Iraqi Pilgrims -- Moi
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that it had taken steps to facilitate the transit of Iraqi pilgrims who were stranded at the airport due to flight cancellations.
Arrangements were made to send them home by land, the ministry said in a press statement.
The measures were taken under the directions of Kuwait's political leadership, as part of the country's humanitarian commitment to respond to emergency situations.
The procedures included issuing free entry visas and providing the necessary support and services to ensure a smooth return of the pilgrims to the brotherly Republic of Iraq, the statement added.
The Ministry reaffirmed that these steps reflect Kuwait's well-known humanitarian stance and regional cooperation, and stem from the national and humanitarian responsibility that distinguishes Kuwait at both the regional and international levels.
maa
maa
