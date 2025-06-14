403
Israeli Occupation Drone Shot Down Near Natanz
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- The Iranian air defenses downed an Israeli drone near Natanz nuclear facility in the central province of Isfahan on Saturday.
The drone was shot down by a domestically developed anti-aircraft Khordad-3 missile, the Iranian TV station noted.
The highly-fortified facility came under several air attacks yesterday which resulted in radioactive and chemical contamination inside, according to Iranian authorities. (end)
