Serving More Than Just Bowls Of Comfort: The Mission Behind Rolly Brucales' OTH Group In The UAE

When you speak with Rolly Brucales, Managing Director and Owner of the OTH Group, one thing becomes instantly clear - his passion for food is matched only by his commitment to people. Whether it's offering a perfectly simmered bowl of ramen or empowering his 150-strong team with financial literacy, Brucales leads with a unique blend of entrepreneurial spirit and community-minded compassion. As the powerhouse behind popular brands like Off The Hook, Potato Corner UAE, and now Zutto Suki Ramen, he is redefining what it means to be a restaurateur in the UAE.

Together with five trusted partners, Brucales co-founded the OTH Group with a shared vision: to create food concepts that not only delight customers but also uplift communities.

A New Chapter in Affordable Japanese Dining

On June 4, 2025 Zutto Suki Ramen officially opened its newest branch at Al Ghurair Centre. Nestled within Flayva, a food hall thoughtfully designed for the Filipino community in Deira, the launch was marked by an inauguration ceremony attended by dignitaries including the Philippine Consul General in Dubai Marford M. Angeles and representatives from the Philippine Trade and Investment Centre. But for Brucales, this wasn't just another restaurant opening. It was a continuation of a mission to offer not only authentic and affordable food, but also a platform to give back.

“Being selected by Al Ghurair Centre to bring Zutto Suki here is a huge milestone for us,” says Brucales.“It gives us the opportunity to serve not only the Filipino community but also a wider customer base - mallgoers, foodies, and families of all backgrounds.”

Taste of Japan for Every Palate

Zutto Suki Ramen has carved a niche for itself by offering a menu that balances authenticity with affordability. With steaming bowls of ramen simmered for over eight hours to achieve a thick, umami-rich broth, and an array of classic dishes crafted from fresh ingredients, it brings the true essence of Japanese comfort food to Dubai's multicultural dining scene.

“Our goal has always been to offer value-driven meals without compromising on taste or authenticity,” Brucales explains.“Whether it's our ramen, karaage, or katsu - the focus is on quality. And the response from customers, especially those seeking a genuine Japanese experience at a budget-friendly price, has been overwhelmingly positive.”

A recent addition to the menu - the“Afforda-bowls Meal” priced at just Dh25 has become especially popular among mall staff and budget-conscious diners. The offer includes a satisfying rice meal paired with either karaage or katsu, providing a quick yet flavourful lunch or dinner option.

The Heart Behind the Brand

The brand's tagline,“90% love, 10% noodles,” might sound whimsical at first, but it encapsulates the deep commitment and heart that go into every dish served. For Brucales, food is only part of the equation - the real magic happens when service, staff, and soul come together.

“There are many great Japanese restaurants in the UAE,” he acknowledges.“But what sets us apart is our focus on people. We don't just invest in kitchen training - we invest in our team's personal growth. A truly memorable dining experience is made not only by great food, but by the warm and welcoming people who serve it.”

Empowering Through Financial Literacy

At the core of Brucales' leadership is a profound sense of responsibility toward his team and the broader Filipino community. He is a registered financial planner and actively leads a financial education initiative called 'Money Talks' - a platform dedicated to promoting financial literacy among overseas workers.

“When I started this company, I made a promise to myself: I would help my employees understand how to manage their money,” says Brucales.“We now have about 150 staff members, and many of them have learned how to save, invest, and plan for their futures because of the workshops we host.”

The Money Talks initiative isn't confined to just employees. In partnership with the Philippine Consulate, Brucales and his team have conducted financial literacy sessions in Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and other emirates, touching hundreds of lives. With the support of Coach Randell Tiongson, a renowned Filipino financial expert who leads the UAE chapter from Manila, the sessions have become a trusted source of guidance for many.“Financial literacy is close to my heart,” Brucales shares.“So many of us come to the UAE for better opportunities, but we don't always know how to manage what we earn. That's something I want to change, not just for our staff, but for our entire community.”

Looking Ahead: Growth Rooted in Values

While the OTH Group's roots are firmly planted in the UAE, Brucales isn't done expanding. Discussions are already underway to introduce the beloved Off The Hook brand to Sharjah, and franchise opportunities for Zutto Suki and other concepts are on the horizon.“We're currently focused on expanding within Dubai,” he says.“And we're always open to bringing in other Filipino brands that we believe can resonate with the region.”

Yet, despite the ambitious growth plans, one thing remains unchanged - the Group's commitment to the community. Whether it's by supporting consular outreach programmes, helping staff improve their financial skills, or offering delicious, affordable meals, Brucales' mission is clear: to build a business that cares for people and makes a positive difference.