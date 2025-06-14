Prime Minister Inspects Maghrabi Agriculture In Beheira

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly toured the facilities of Maghrabi Agriculture Company (MAFA) in Beheira, accompanied by Minister of Local Development Manal Awad, Minister of Agriculture Alaa Farouk, and Beheira Governor Jacqueline Azar. The Saturday visit reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting agricultural projects within the framework of Egypt's 2030 Sustainable Development Strategy.

During the tour, the Prime Minister inspected key facilities at MAFA, including IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) plants, cold storage units, quality control laboratories, pest management labs, and several farming stations.

MAFA is a leading exporter of agricultural products, supplying 70 international markets across the European Union, East Asia, and the Americas. The company exports approximately 153,000 tonnes annually of citrus, grapes, strawberries, lettuce, and dates, making it a vital contributor to Egypt's foreign currency reserves.

Sherif El Maghrabi, Chairperson of MAFA, explained that the company's IQF1 facility produces 65 tonnes per day and employs over 150 workers. A second facility under construction is expected to increase daily production capacity by 80 tonnes and create more than 200 new jobs. The company's cold storage complex, currently in its first operational phase, includes rapid cooling rooms and a storage capacity for 4,000 pallets.

One of the highlights of the visit was the biological pest control laboratory. Ashraf El-Arnaouti of Cairo University presented the lab's efforts to breed beneficial insects that target harmful pests. A key innovation includes a mobile application that detects red palm weevil infestations in real time, enabling targeted interventions that preserve crop quality.







El Maghrabi noted that such biological control technologies, which previously cost Egypt €17m in annual imports, are now being developed locally, significantly reducing costs while relying on Egyptian expertise.

The Prime Minister also visited the grape packaging station to observe the full value chain in action. El Maghrabi detailed the company's use of advanced desalination technology for irrigation and its expansion across 9,126 feddans in Nubariya, El Bustan, Tamboul, and Minya. Crops include citrus fruits, grapes, lettuce, dates, vegetables, herbs, and nursery plants.

MAFA employs 1,600 permanent staff-including engineers, accountants, and export specialists-and 6,000 seasonal workers, 7% of whom are people with disabilities. The company is heavily invested in research and development, utilising soil moisture sensors, precision spraying technology to reduce pesticide use, and introducing new citrus varieties through international partnerships. Its production strategies cater to both local consumption and export markets.

Prime Minister Madbouly praised MAFA's efforts, stressing that agriculture remains a cornerstone of Egypt's structural reform programme and a critical driver of export growth. He reaffirmed the state's support for expanding cultivated land and adopting advanced technologies to enhance agricultural productivity and economic returns.







Following the visit, the Prime Minister also inspected a mobile service convoy in Zawyet Saqr village in Abu El Matamir Centre, part of the“Decent Life” presidential initiative.

Governor Jacqueline Azar presented an overview of Beheira Governorate, which comprises 15 centres, 17 cities, and is home to 7 million people. Beheira leads Egypt in fruit and vegetable production and citrus exports. She noted that agriculture is the main source of income for Abu El Matamir's 830,000 residents.

The“Decent Life” initiative in Beheira covers six centres, with 3,916 development projects across 42 villages and 236 hamlets. Of these, 2,759 projects have been completed, 90% of which are now operational. In Abu El Matamir alone, 516 projects have been finalised, with 321 already in service.

In Zawyet Saqr, 38 of the 39 planned projects have been completed and are fully operational. These include family development services, canal lining, a fire station, internal roadworks, an agricultural complex, a youth centre, and a comprehensive service hub.

The Prime Minister also visited a one-day food market offering affordable goods, organised by the Beheira Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade. He concluded his tour by inspecting mobile medical units providing services to local residents.