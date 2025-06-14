HSA/FSA Eligible Adjustable Dumbbells & Home Gym Equipment
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Home Fitness, a leader in HSA eligible fitness equipment, now offers FSA eligible home gym equipment through Truemed, enabling customers to save up to 40% on premium home workout equipment like the best Adjustable Dumbbell Set and FightMaster X. This tax-free fitness equipment option helps fitness enthusiasts build dream home gyms despite 2025's rising costs to build a home gym.
Why Use HSA/FSA for Fitness Equipment?
With buy gym equipment with HSA/FSA, Core empowers you to invest in health using pre-tax dollars. Partnering with Truemed , Core ensures seamless Core Home Fitness HSA payment for its top-rated adjustable dumbbells HSA, named the best home gym equipment . Ideal for space-saving home gym HSA needs, Core's gear answers, "What can I use HSA/FSA on?"
Core's HSA/FSA-Eligible Solutions
Core's home gym equipment for small spaces addresses clutter and cost:
Core Adjustable Dumbbells: 5-50 lbs with a twist-lock system, ideal for curls, squats, and all of your strength training workouts.
FightMaster X: Pro smart boxing system with coach-led workouts on the Transform app (14-day free trial).
Foldable Benches: Compact workout benches , durable for diverse workouts.
HSA/FSA Savings: Average savings of 40% (individual tax rates vary).
"Core's Dumbbells and Transform app turned my apartment into a pro gym -HSA saved me big!" - Core Customer John S.
As seen in Men's Health, Core's tax-free fitness equipment delivers commercial-grade quality. With limited stock and Q4 FSA deadlines approaching, now's the time to act.
How to Buy Gym Equipment with HSA/FSA?
Purchase HSA eligible fitness equipment easily:
Visit corehomefitness.
Select HSA/FSA at checkout via Truemed.
Save an average of 40% with pre-tax funds.
Seize Your Home Workout Goals
"Our FSA eligible home gym equipment and the Transform app crush barriers," says Core's CEO, Michael Gayetsky.
With competitors sidelined by tariffs, Core's dumbbells for home gym and other pro home gym equipment are still available to let you dominate. Shop now .
Core Home Fitness, based in Youngstown, OH, crafts premium home gym equipment like Adjustable Dumbbells and FightMaster X , paired with the Transform app. Offering HSA/FSA eligible fitness equipment via Truemed and Affirm payments, Core empowers fitness goals.
