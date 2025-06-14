Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uganda: President Museveni Meets German Ambassador H.E Matthias Schauer


2025-06-14 08:08:17
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday, 13th June 2025 met and held a strategic discussion with the Ambassador of Germany to Uganda, His Excellency Matthias Schauer at State Lodge, Nakasero.

The meeting focused on exploring ways to enhance collaboration in key sectors such as trade, investment, technology, sports development, among others.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the longstanding partnership between Uganda and Germany.

President Museveni emphasized the importance of partnerships based on mutual respect and shared development goals, highlighting Uganda's commitment to sustainable progress.

Ambassador Schauer thanked President Museveni for the warm reception and the opportunity to engage in a meaningful dialogue, expressing optimism about the continued growth of Uganda–Germany relations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Uganda.

