Uganda: President Museveni Meets German Ambassador H.E Matthias Schauer
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday, 13th June 2025 met and held a strategic discussion with the Ambassador of Germany to Uganda, His Excellency Matthias Schauer at State Lodge, Nakasero.
The meeting focused on exploring ways to enhance collaboration in key sectors such as trade, investment, technology, sports development, among others.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the longstanding partnership between Uganda and Germany.
President Museveni emphasized the importance of partnerships based on mutual respect and shared development goals, highlighting Uganda's commitment to sustainable progress.
Ambassador Schauer thanked President Museveni for the warm reception and the opportunity to engage in a meaningful dialogue, expressing optimism about the continued growth of Uganda–Germany relations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Uganda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment