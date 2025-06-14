Heartbroken London Kin Of Air India Crash Victims Plead For Help, Say 'We're Being Ignored By Gujarat Govt, Tata'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Grief-stricken, angry, anxious and still unable to cope with the tragic news of the Air India crash on Thursday, which claimed 241 lives, the relatives of Indian-origin British nationals who lost their lives in the tragic incident are crying out for answers - and justice.

Among them is Rafiq, the uncle of a London-based couple who died in the tragic plane crash. Rafiq flew in from Mumbai after losing his niece and her husband in the devastating tragedy, which has created a national and global shock.

The couple, residents of London, had come to India for a vacation and were returning home with their two young children - aged just 2 (girl) and 4 (boy) - when the ill-fated aircraft went down.

The pain in Rafiq's voice is unmistakable as he struggles to come to terms with the loss.“We've given our DNA samples. But nobody is talking to us. We are not being told anything,” he said, breaking down in front of reporters.“It's been two days. We just want to see our loved ones' bodies. Is that too much to ask?”

He further said that neither Gujarat nor the Tata group is helping them. "I thank my Gujarati brothers and sisters who are helping us. It is only them who are standing with us in this time of grief."“We've been running pillar to post, but no one from the government or the airline is giving us any updates. If this continues, we will be forced to take extreme steps,” he warned, stating that he is on the verge of ending his life if the bodies of his family members are not handed over soon.

As families await answers, the silence from authorities only deepens the wound. For Rafiq and others who have lost their loved ones in this tragic and devastating incident, every passing hour without closure is a fresh stab of pain.