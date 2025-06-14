Over 632,000 Afghan Refugees Return Home In 5 Months
Kabul: More than 632,000 Afghan people have returned home from Iran over the past five months, according to Faramarz Barzin, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
"Over 632,000 individuals have returned to Afghanistan from Iran from January to May 31 of this year. On average, 5,500 people return from Iran every day since April 1," local media Tolonews quoted Barzin as saying.
The refugees who returned from Iran have received necessary assistance from the Afghan interim government, according to the local media outlet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment