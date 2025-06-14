Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 632,000 Afghan Refugees Return Home In 5 Months

2025-06-14 07:08:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kabul: More than 632,000 Afghan people have returned home from Iran over the past five months, according to Faramarz Barzin, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"Over 632,000 individuals have returned to Afghanistan from Iran from January to May 31 of this year. On average, 5,500 people return from Iran every day since April 1," local media Tolonews quoted Barzin as saying.

The refugees who returned from Iran have received necessary assistance from the Afghan interim government, according to the local media outlet.

