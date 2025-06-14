Foreign Minister Valtonen To Meet Ministers From Kenya, Benin, Costa Rica And Thailand

MENAFN - African Press Organization) HELSINKI, Finland, June 14, 2025/APO Group/ --

Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen will meet Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica Arnoldo André Tinoco and Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Russ Jalichandra in connection with the Kultaranta Talks on 16–17 June.

At the Kultaranta presidential summer residence, the ministers, together with Foreign Minister Valtonen, will engage in a panel discussion entitled“Accumulation of Shocks at the Global Level – What the West Should Understand” on 16 June. They will discuss regional and international developments that challenge the rules-based international order.

“With many transformations taking place in the world, I am pleased that we will have views from different continents at Kultaranta. We have several shared interests despite the long distances between us,” says Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

In their bilateral meetings, the ministers will discuss, among other topics, bilateral relations, topical regional and multilateral issues and economic and trade cooperation.

The Finnish Broadcasting Company (YLE) will broadcast the Kultaranta Talks live on Yle TV1 and Yle Areena.

More information about the Kultaranta Talks: Press release by the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.