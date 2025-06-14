Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EBL-GP 'Shopno Jabe Bari' Prepaid Card Launched


(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Eastern Bank and Grameenphone have jointly launched a co-branded Visa prepaid card“Shopno Jabe Bari”. The new card offers a smart, secure, and user-centric payment solution.

“The EBL-Grameenphone Shopno Jabe Bari Visa Card reflects our shared vision of financial inclusion and digital empowerment. This is more than a payment card-it's a gateway to enriching experiences that make everyday transactions more meaningful and help bring families close,” said M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking a, EBL, while speaking at the launching ceremony held at GP head office in Dhaka.

The prepaid card features dual currency capability, enabling seamless transactions both locally and internationally. It ensures enhanced security through two-factor authentication (2FA) and comes with a three-year validity.

In addition to standard benefits, the card offers exclusive perks, including complimentary subscription to leading OTT platforms like T-Sports, Hoichoi, and Chorki, delivering premium entertainment to users at no extra cost.

The launching event was also attended by EBL Head of Cards Compliance, Acquiring, and Product Management, Shamsul Arefin, Head of Corporate Cards Sales and Alliance Sayem Mosthafa; GP Chief Marketing Officer Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Brand and Market Communications Md. Iftekhar Alam, Head of Partnerships Munia Ghani, Head of Emerging Accounts S.M. Zahadul Arafin among others.

