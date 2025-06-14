War Update: 168 Clashes On Frontline, Battles In Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka Sectors Fiercest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 168 combat engagements took place on the front line, with over one-third occurring in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational update posted on Facebook as of 22:00, June 12, 2025.

“Since the beginning of the day, as many as 168 combat clashes have occurred. Russian invaders carried out 62 airstrikes, dropping 92 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 863 kamikaze drones and launched 3,536 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements,” the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked near Pishchane and Novoplatonivka. The Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attempts to advance; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched 17 attacks near Nadiia, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske, and towards Shandryholove. Six clashes are still underway.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults near Serebrianka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces attacked six times toward Bila Hora. Five assaults were repelled; one is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian troops attacked 20 times near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka, and toward Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Yablunivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy launched assaults in the areas of Myroliubivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Orikhove, and toward Oleksiivka, Poltavka, and Muravka. Ukrainian forces repelled 38 attacks; six clashes are still ongoing. Kozatske was hit by an airstrike.

According to preliminary data, 169 enemy personnel were neutralized in this sector, including 107 killed. Ukrainian troops also destroyed one radar station, eight drones, five vehicles, four motorcycles, one satellite communication terminal, and three enemy guns and a mortar

In the Novopavlivka secto r, the enemy attempted to break through 28 times near Vesele, Bahatyr, Skudne, Dniproenerhiya, Fedorivka, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novyi Komar, Shevchenko, and toward Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, and Komar. Seven battles are still ongoing. Airstrikes were reported in Pryiutne, Novopil, and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole sector , one enemy assault occurred near Malynivka. Airstrikes targeted Novozlatopil, Huliaipole, Prymorske, Bilohiria, and Chumatske.

In the Orikhiv sector , three attacks near Novoandriivka and toward Pavlivka were all repelled. Verkhnia Krynytsia and Kamianske suffered airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske sector , one enemy assault was attempted, with no success. Lvove was hit by an airstrike.

In the Kursk sector , 22 attacks were recorded, three of them are still ongoing. The enemy launched 16 airstrikes, dropping 33 guided bombs, and fired 158 artillery strikes, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

Photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine