US House Appropriations Committee Rejects $300M In Aid For Ukraine
That is according to Breaking Defense , Ukrinform reports.
During the committee meeting, Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur introduced an amendment proposing an additional $300 million in support for Ukraine. However, the majority did not support the measure.
House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole explained that adopting the amendment could jeopardize the passage of the entire defense spending bill. He added that he had consistently supported Ukraine.
"I wrote the bill for the largest single aid package, and my opinion on this has not changed, but the politics is just practical," Cole said.Read also: U.S. must help Ukraine, not turn their back on it – Marcy Kaptur
He added that any amendments to the defense budget bill should not divide "those who will support it."
Republican Congressman Chuck Edwards said he would join Democrats in voting for the amendment.
The committee ultimately approved the defense budget bill for FY2026 with a total of $832 billion. The draft will now proceed to a vote in both chambers of the U.S. Congress.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier told Congress that the current administration intended to reduce military assistance to Ukraine.
