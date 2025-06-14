Ukraine Shows Its Mig-29 Engage Enemy Targets In Zaporizhzhia Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of Ukraine showed how a MiG-29 fighter jet operating over Zaporizhzhia region delivers a high-precision strike involving guided aerial bombs, targeting a Russian UAV control point.

The Air Force published the corresponding video on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

The caption to the video adds that the second bomb destroyed an enemy ammunition and fuel depot.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

The Air Force thanked its partners "for their highly accurate and effective 'arguments'”.

