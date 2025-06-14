Ukraine Shows Its Mig-29 Engage Enemy Targets In Zaporizhzhia Axis
The Air Force published the corresponding video on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
The caption to the video adds that the second bomb destroyed an enemy ammunition and fuel depot.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
The Air Force thanked its partners "for their highly accurate and effective 'arguments'”.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kursk axis, the 413th Raid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces as part of the combined detachment at the 78th Bumblebee Airborne Assault Regiment located and destroyed an anti-tank mine storage.
