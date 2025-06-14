War Update: 209 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Most Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past day, June 12, as many as 209 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , detailing the situation as of 8:00 on Friday, June 13.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched 78 airstrikes at Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 124 guided bombs.

Additionally, the enemy carried out over 5,200 shelling attacks, including 108 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,135 kamikaze drones for strikes.

Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the areas of Kozatske and Novopil in Donetsk region; Novozlatopil, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Pryiutne, Prymorske, Bilohiria, and Chumatske in Zaporizhzhia region; and Lvove in Kherson region.

Ukraine's Defense Forces' aviation, missile units, and artillery struck 19 clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, four artillery systems, and two command posts of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

No threat of frontline breakthrough inregion – Russian forces suffering heavy losses, say military

In the Kupiansk sector, there were nine Russian attacks. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled assaults near Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 22 times, attempting advances near Nadiia, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske, and toward Shandryholove.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks, as Russian forces tried to advance near Serebrianka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven clashes were recorded near Chasiv Yar and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 23 attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka, and toward Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 66 assaults and offensive actions by Russian forces near Myroliubivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and Orikhove, and in the directions of Oleksiivka, Poltavka, and Muravka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 34 Russian attacks near Vesele, Bahatyr, Skudne, Dniproenerhiia, Fedorivka, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novyi Komar, Shevchenko, and toward Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, and Komar.

Russian forces still 10–15 km from Dnipropetrovsk-Zaporizhzhia border – Ukrainian military

In the Huliaipole sector, one enemy assault was carried out near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, on June 13, Russians launched four attacks near Novoandriivka and toward Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces made one unsuccessful attempt to advance toward the Ukrainian positions.

In the Kursk sector, there were 27 combat clashes of varying intensity. Russian invaders conducted 18 airstrikes using 34 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 225 artillery shellings on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including five with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to June 13, 2025, amount to approximately 1,001,560 personnel, including 1,220 over the past day alone.