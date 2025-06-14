War Update: 225 Combat Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On June 13, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 225 combat clashes with Russian invaders across the front lines.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook at 08:00 on June 14.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 66 airstrikes, firing four missiles and dropping 129 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

In total, 5,174 shelling incidents were recorded, including 93 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). The enemy also deployed 2,800 kamikaze drones.

The airstrikes affected the settlements of Mohrytsia, Khotin, Pysarivka in Sumy region, Skoryky, Horokhovatka, Basove in Kharkiv region, Dovha Balka, Ivanopillia, Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Sukhyi Yar in Donetsk region, Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Rivnopillia, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region, and Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 11 clusters of enemy personnel, weapons and equipment, one air defense asset, and three artillery systems.

Kharkiv sector : enemy launched five assaults near Vovchansk, Zapadne, and Kamianka.

Kupiansk secto r: six attacks occurred near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and toward Novoplatonivka.

Lyman sector : Russians conducted 20 assaults near Novyi Mir, Serhiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Hryhorivka.

Siversk secto r: the Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near Serebrianka.

Kramatorsk sector : 14 clashes were recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Kurdiumivka, and toward Bila Hora and Stupochky.

Toretsk secto r: Russian forces launched 26 assaults near Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk sector : Ukraine's Defense Forces halted 58 enemy assaults near Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka sector : 32 attacks were repelled near Odradne, Skudne, Vesele, Burlatske, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole.

Huliaipole secto r: one clash occurred near Malynivka.

Orikhiv sector : the Russians attempted two assaults near Nesterianka but were rebuffed.

Prydniprovske sector : the Ukrainian defenders thwarted one Russian attempt to advance.

Kursk sector : 35 Russian attacks were repelled; enemy launched 13 airstrikes with 18 guided bombs and shelled Ukrainian positions 235 times (including four MLRS attacks).

In Volyn and Polissia sectors , there were no signs of enemy offensive group formations.

As reported by Ukrinform, from February 24, 2022, to June 14, 2025, total combat losses of the Russian military in their war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,002,690 personnel, including 1,130 troops lost in the past 24 hours.