Tucker slams Trump for weaponizing Israel
(MENAFN) Prominent American journalist Tucker Carlson has sharply criticized President Donald Trump for endorsing Israel’s recent military action against Iran, warning that such moves could push the region into full-scale conflict.
The criticism followed Friday’s airstrikes carried out by Israeli forces, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military installations. In response, Iran launched a series of drones and missiles aimed at Israeli cities, dramatically raising tensions and placing ongoing nuclear negotiations at risk—talks that Trump had reinitiated earlier in the year.
In what he described as potentially his “final newsletter before all-out war,” Carlson, once a vocal supporter of Trump during the 2024 presidential race, argued that the United States bears responsibility for the unfolding violence.
“While the American military may not have physically perpetrated the assault, years of funding and sending weapons to Israel, which Donald Trump just bragged about on Truth Social, undeniably place the US at the center of last night’s events,” Carlson wrote.
He emphasized that Washington was fully aware of the planned strikes and played a role in enabling them. “Washington knew these attacks would happen. They aided Israel in carrying them out. Politicians purporting to be ‘America First’ can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it,” he added.
Posting to social media, Carlson drew a line between those advocating peace and those pushing for further escalation.
“Who are the warmongers? They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran,” he said.
Carlson’s remarks signal a sharp divergence from Trump’s stance and raise questions about the broader implications of American involvement in the growing crisis.
