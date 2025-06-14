Iran Shuts Down Airport Operations For Indefinite Period

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has halted all airport operations across the country for an unspecified period of time, an official statement from the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC) said, Trend reports.

The decision was issued by the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO), which stated that no flights will be conducted from any airport in the country in order to ensure public safety.

The notice added that further updates will be shared with the public if a new decision is made.

Previously, the CAO had announced a temporary suspension of all flights in Iran until 14:00 (GMT+4) on June 14. However, the latest measure indicates a shift to an open-ended halt in air traffic.

The grounding of flights follows heightened conflict between Iran and Israel.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III, firing over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attack caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.