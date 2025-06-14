Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 3.98 Pb To USD 73.19


2025-06-14 05:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti oil price rose by USD 3.98 to reach USD 73.19 per barrel on Friday, compared to Thursday's USD 69.21 pb, as reported by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, Brent crude increased USD 4.87 to USD 74.23 pb as West Texas Intermediate increased USD 4.94 to USD 72.98 pb. (end)
