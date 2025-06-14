403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strike on Iran's Natanz Site Sparks Nuclear Contamination Alert
(MENAFN) A missile attack on Iran’s key nuclear facility in Natanz has led to the detection of radioactive contamination inside the site, a senior official confirmed Friday.
According to a spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEO), traces of nuclear contamination were found following multiple missile strikes by Israel targeting the underground components of the complex in central Isfahan province.
“Some contamination was detected inside the facility, but this contamination did not spread outside the facility,” AEO spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi told state-run television. He emphasized that the incident occurred within the site’s interior and assured that the radioactive traces were not cause for alarm.
Kamalvandi added that the nature of the contamination was not considered dangerous and that it remained confined to areas inside the facility.
In a parallel statement, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) addressed public safety concerns, confirming that external radiation levels remained stable.
"Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures," stated IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in a post on X.
The incident has heightened tensions in an already volatile region, raising new concerns over the security of nuclear infrastructure amid military escalations.
According to a spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEO), traces of nuclear contamination were found following multiple missile strikes by Israel targeting the underground components of the complex in central Isfahan province.
“Some contamination was detected inside the facility, but this contamination did not spread outside the facility,” AEO spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi told state-run television. He emphasized that the incident occurred within the site’s interior and assured that the radioactive traces were not cause for alarm.
Kamalvandi added that the nature of the contamination was not considered dangerous and that it remained confined to areas inside the facility.
In a parallel statement, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) addressed public safety concerns, confirming that external radiation levels remained stable.
"Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures," stated IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in a post on X.
The incident has heightened tensions in an already volatile region, raising new concerns over the security of nuclear infrastructure amid military escalations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment