CBI Registers FIR Against Revenue Dept Officials For Rs 42 Cr Fraud In Srinagar District

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, June 14 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Saturday that it has registered an FIR against some revenue officials of the Srinagar Deputy Commissioner's office for swindling government funds to the tune of Rs 42 crore.

Officials said that CBI Srinagar, has registered a major case against officials of the Deputy Commissioner's Office Srinagar, revenue officials, and private individuals for their alleged involvement in a multi-crore scam related to the post-2014 flood relief distribution.

“FIR No. 04/2025 has been registered under multiple Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Svt. 2006 and 1988, as amended by the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019), and the Ranbir Penal Code (Svt. 1989), including Sections 5(1)(d), 5(2), 13(1)(a), 13(2), 420, 120-B read with 318 BNS.

“The case follows discreet verification by the CBI, which found credible evidence of fraudulent practices and fake documentation used in securing government relief funds intended for flood affected shopkeepers in Srinagar.

“During verification, it was found that the Accounts Section of the DC Office Srinagar and subordinate tehsil offices deposited unspent flood relief funds amounts ranging between Rs 31.54 crore to Rs 42 crore in the Additional Treasury Tankipora Srinagar.

“Details reveal that fake applications in violation of DC Office guidelines were submitted by two fictitious associations Al-Falah Shopkeepers Association and Flood Affected Coordination Committee Srinagar for 1,503 individuals claiming to be non-insured flood-affected traders from Tehsil Central Shalteng. No required affidavits or proper verification accompanied these lists.

“The investigation revealed that officials in the DC Office and Tehsil Office Central Shalteng conspired with brokers identified as Tariq Ahmad Malik and Tariq Ahmad Sheikh and used the names of 1,503 individuals, many of whom were reportedly from the same household, to prepare fraudulent relief lists.

“These fabricated lists were submitted to the government for relief disbursement. Further verification confirmed that the so-called associations were non-existent.

“In an orchestrated move, a group of 401 traders from Tehsil North Srinagar had earlier approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for flood relief.

“Taking a cue from the resulting court order, 24 out of the 1,503 fictitious traders filed another petition (WP No. 786/2022), followed by the rest filing WP No. 86/2024.

“The High Court directed the authorities to consider their claims. Officials then submitted falsified reports to justify disbursing Rs 13.79 crore among these individuals. An additional Rs 12 lakh was released in favour of the initial 24 petitioners.

“Each of the 1,503 'claimants' reportedly received Rs 50,000 under the guise of flood relief," it reads.

“Further findings revealed that the advocate who represented the 24 petitioners, had eight close family members among the beneficiaries. This suggests his direct involvement in the conspiracy.

“The scam resulted in a misappropriation of Rs 7.51 crore from the state exchequer. Details stated that the fake list, court manipulations, and fabricated reports were part of a large-scale conspiracy between DC Office Srinagar officials, revenue staff, brokers, and pseudo-beneficiaries. The agency has launched a thorough investigation to identify and prosecute all involved”, officials said.