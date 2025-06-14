Vivo Teases Apple Watch Support On X Fold 5, Suggests Tie-Up With Apple

Vivo has formally announced that the Vivo X Fold 5, their next-generation foldable, will be on sale in China on June 25 at 7:00 p.m. local time. According to leaked statistics, the phone would weigh only 209 grammes and have a thickness of about 4.3mm when unfurled, making it lighter and more robust than its predecessor, the X Fold 3. The major news is that Vivo has hinted that the future flagship foldable would work with a variety of Apple products and services, like as iCloud and the Apple Watch.

What did Vivo official say?

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao said on Weibo that the Vivo X Fold 5 would be lighter and thinner than its predecessor, and it will also have a number of characteristics that enable it to integrate easily with Apple's ecosystem. This includes native access to iCloud data, remote management of MacBooks, syncing with the Apple Watch, and even pairing with AirPods.

vivo X Fold5 launching on June 25th variants

Since Apple has thus far kept its ecosystem securely walled off, with items like the Apple Watch only functioning with iPhones, the interoperability with Apple devices is a huge surprise. Vivo seems to be the first Android phone company to overcome that obstacle, though.

Boxiao claims that the Vivo X Fold 5 will enable Apple Watch users to connect their health data straight into Vivo's health app and get call and message notifications.

Vivo X Fold 5 HQ images.

Furthermore, according to Boxiao, the Vivo X Fold 5 will have direct iCloud connectivity. Vivo claims that the next foldable would have integrated iCloud into its file manager, allowing users to access their Apple online storage in the same way as they would on a Mac or iPhone. Potential productivity use cases that are normally exclusive to Apple's Continuity services are hinted at by the discussion of the X Fold 5 functioning as an expanded display for Mac PCs.

Vivo X Fold 5 features and specifications

According to Vivo, a new set of wireless earphones and the foldable will be formally presented in China on June 25. The business previously said that the forthcoming X Fold 5 will have a peak local brightness of 4,500 nits and 8T LTPO panels on the main and cover screens. According to reports, both displays are TUV Rheinland approved for eye protection and offer high-frequency PWM dimming. For better colour accuracy, the phone will also be certified Zeiss Master Colour.

There are rumours that Vivo will include a triple 50-megapixel back camera array with a periscope telephoto lens in the X Fold 5. According to rumours, the smartphone would include two 32-megapixel selfie cameras for taking selfies: one on the cover screen and one on the interior display. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging capabilities are anticipated to power the Vivo X Fold 5.