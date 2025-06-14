One Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Awantipora

Official said that an accident occured between load carrier (Track) bearing registration number JK05G-1424 and a Taveera vehicle with registration number JK01Q-5159.

According to initial reports, the accident resulted in injuries to the driver of the load carrier, identified as Kamran Yousuf, son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar, a resident of Charar-i-Sharief, Budgam, reported news agency GNS.

Following the incident, Kamran Yousuf was immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital Pampore for treatment. He was later referred to JVC Hospital, Bemina Srinagar, for specialized care.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Further details are awaited.

