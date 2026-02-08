Kingdom's Real Estate Transactions Fall 6% To Jd513m In January
The department's monthly report showed that revenues rose by 1 per cent year-on-year to about JD26 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Real estate sales activity declined by 21 per cent during the period, with apartment sales falling by 16 per cent and land transactions dropping by 23 per cent compared with January 2025.
Meanwhile, a total of 705 properties were sold to companies during the month.
Transactions involving non-Jordanians edged down by 1 per cent year-on-year, despite an 11 per cent increase in apartment sales, while land purchases by non-Jordanians fell by 15 per cent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment