Insurance Just Stopped Paying For These Routine Health Supplies - Check Your Plan Immediately

With the beginning of a new year comes many changes. Most people anticipate changes in their health insurance because deductibles reset, and plans change slightly. However, many people have noted that some of the everyday medical supplies they rely on are no longer covered under their insurance... even though nothing technically changed. This is because insurers have updated some of their coverage rules moving into 2026. As a result, many of the items people rely on every single day are now being denied, restricted, or reclassified.

These changes are hitting seniors, caregivers, and anyone managing a chronic condition the hardest because the supplies being cut are often the ones used most frequently. Here are six routine health supplies some insurance companies are no longer covering, and what you can do about it.

1. CGM Adhesives, Sensor Covers, and Skin Prep Wipes

Many insurers have reclassified common Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM ) accessories as“non‐essential,” even though they're crucial for keeping sensors attached and functioning properly. This shift means items like adhesives, barrier wipes, and over‐patches may no longer be covered at all, even if the CGM itself is still approved. Patients who rely on these supplies daily are now paying out of pocket, often adding $30 to $60 per month to their expenses. Insurers argue that cheaper alternatives exist, but those alternatives often don't work for people with sensitive skin or active lifestyles. These new insurance coverage cuts are forcing many diabetics to choose between comfort, reliability, and affordability.

2. CPAP Filters, Tubing, and Mask Cushions

For years, CPAP users could count on regular replacement schedules for filters, tubing, and cushions, which are all items that wear out quickly and affect hygiene. In 2026, many insurers switched to“usage‐based replacement,” meaning you must prove an item is damaged before they'll cover a new one. Many also require you to use the CPAP a certain number of hours per day to be covered (usually four hours per night, minimum). This creates delays, extra paperwork, and more out‐of‐pocket spending for people who depend on CPAP therapy to sleep safely.

Some plans now only approve replacements every 90 days instead of monthly, even though manufacturers recommend more frequent changes. These insurance coverage cuts are leaving many CPAP users with worn‐out equipment that affects both comfort and treatment effectiveness.

3. Basic Orthopedic Braces and Supports

Items like wrist splints, ankle braces, and knee sleeves (once routinely covered under durable medical equipment benefits) are now being denied unless tied to a very specific diagnosis. Insurers claim these braces are“overused” and can be purchased cheaply at retail stores, even though medical‐grade versions offer better support. Patients recovering from injuries or managing chronic pain are discovering that their doctor‐recommended brace is no longer covered at all.

Certain plans require prior authorization for even the simplest supports, adding delays to treatment. These insurance coverage cuts are pushing more people toward lower‐quality retail options that may not provide the stability they need.

4. Incontinence Supplies

Incontinence pads, liners, and protective underwear were once widely covered for seniors and people with mobility challenges. But in 2026, many insurers tightened eligibility rules, requiring a documented chronic condition before approving coverage. This means people who previously used monthly OTC credits or supplemental benefits are now paying full price unless they meet strict criteria.

Caregivers are especially feeling the strain, as these supplies can cost $50 to $100 per month. These insurance coverage cuts are creating financial pressure for families already managing complex care needs.

5. Wound Care Supplies

Bandages, dressings, and medical‐grade tapes are now harder to get covered unless you're actively receiving wound care from a provider. Insurers have tightened definitions around“medical necessity,” meaning chronic skin conditions or recurring minor wounds may no longer qualify. Patients who previously received monthly supplies are now being told they must schedule more frequent doctor visits to justify coverage.

This adds both cost and inconvenience, especially for seniors or those with limited mobility. These insurance coverage cuts are making it harder for people to manage ongoing skin issues safely at home.

6. Glucose Test Strips and Lancets

Even though many CGM users still need test strips for calibration or backup, insurers are cutting quantities dramatically. Some plans now limit strips to as few as 10 per month, regardless of your doctor's recommendation. This creates problems when sensors fail, fall off, or give inaccurate readings, all situations where test strips are essential.

Patients are being told to“rely on the CGM,” even though manufacturers still recommend periodic finger‐stick checks. These insurance coverage cuts are leaving many diabetics without the tools they need for safe glucose monitoring.

Why These Cuts Are Happening and What You Can Do About It

Insurers are tightening coverage because of rising drug costs, new Medicare Part D rules, and pressure to reduce spending on“supplemental” items. While these changes feel sudden, they're part of a broader shift toward limiting anything not considered strictly medically necessary. The best way to protect yourself is:

Review your plan's 2026 coverage list, especially for items you use regularly.Ask your doctor to submit a Letter of Medical Necessity if something essential was denied.

Staying proactive can help you push back against insurance coverage cuts and avoid unnecessary out‐of‐pocket costs.

Staying Ahead of Coverage Cuts Helps You Protect Your Budget

These 2026 changes may feel overwhelming, but knowing what's no longer covered helps you plan, budget, and advocate for yourself. Many of these supplies are essential for daily health, and losing coverage can create real financial strain. By reviewing your plan, talking with your doctor, and appealing denials when necessary, you can often restore at least partial coverage. The key is staying informed before you're hit with a surprise bill at the pharmacy. With a little preparation, you can navigate these insurance coverage cuts more confidently.

Have you lost coverage for a routine health supply this year? Share your experience in the comments.