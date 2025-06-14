Food Trucks Heaven To Host Weekend-Long Celebration In Honor Of National Food Trucks Day

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 12, 2025 11:20 am - Family fun, live music, giveaways and more set for June 28-29

With more than 40 food trucks and selections from around the world, there's only one place for food truck lovers in Central Florida...and there's only one place to celebrate the most delicious holiday of the year – National Food Trucks Day.

Food Trucks Heaven, is going all out for the holiday (officially June 27) on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29. The party will feature more than 40 food trucks with over 15 different cuisines. From Brazilian Pão de Queijo to Mexican Birria Tacos, there is a food truck for every member of the family. But the fun doesn't stop there. Guests can enjoy live music, bubbles and exciting giveaways all weekend long.

“Food Trucks Heaven is all about bringing people together by creating fun moments through food,” said Chuck Young, owner of Food Trucks Heaven.“National Food Trucks Day is a perfect reason to celebrate and to support your local food trucks.”

Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Foodies won't want to miss their chance to experience a weekend full of flavor and music.

Located in the heart of Kissimmee near Orlando's top attractions, Food Trucks Heaven is on a mission to offer the most authentic and diverse food experiences. In 2025 alone, the attraction added nine new trucks to its ever-growing list.

Food Trucks Heaven is located at 5403 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy in Kissimmee, Florida.

For more information, visit

About Food Trucks Heaven

Food Trucks Heaven is a premier culinary destination located in Kissimmee, Florida. With more than 40 food trucks offering Latin American, Middle Eastern, Asian, American, and other global cuisines, the park is open daily with both indoor and outdoor seating. Regular live music, themed nights, and family events create a vibrant atmosphere for all ages.

Media Contact

Emily O'Toole

941-713-2580

...