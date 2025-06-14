Imtiaz's Next Starring Diljit Is A Story Of Love And Longing, To Release On Baisakhi 2026
Bringing Ali's vision to life is a stellar cast featuring Diljit, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. Set to begin filming in August 2025, the -yet-untitled film will hit theatres on Baisakhi 2026.
With a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience. The film reunites the legendary trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz.
Imtiaz Ali, Writer-Director said in a statement:“ 'Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota' ('You are with me, however, When there is no one else') -Momin. Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone's heart?”
Ali shared that the film“has a big heart.”
“It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country. Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you,” the director concluded.
Other details about the upcoming film are still under wraps. This will be the first time Diljit will be sharing screen space with Vedang and Sharvari.
Talking about the filmmaker and Diljit's work together, the two had collaborated in the 2024 blockbuster“Amar Singh Chamkila”, a biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. It is directed, produced and co-written by Imtiaz Ali.
The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, with Parineeti Chopra as his second wife, Amarjot. The film's music was composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.
