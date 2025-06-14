Same Seat, Same Miracle: Thailand Star Finds Eerie Link With Air India Plane Crash Survivor, 'I Was In 11A, Too'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Thai singer Ruangsak James Loychusak, now 47, was a survivor of the 1998 Thai Airways plane crash that killed 101 people. He has recalled surviving and revealed an uncanny coincidence. He was in seat 11A, the same seat as the only survivor of the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Ruangsak was on flight TG261, which crashed into a swamp while landing in Surat Thani. Only 45 people survived. He said he got goosebumps when he saw the seat number of Vishwaskumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the Air India crash .

“The lone survivor of the plane crash in India was sitting in the same seat number as me, 11A. Goosebumps”, Loychusak wrote on Facebook.

Ahmedabad: The ticket of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a survivor of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Ahmedabad-London Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers, crashed moments after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000362B)

Ruangsak shared that the crash left deep trauma. For 10 years, he feared flying, avoided people and got anxious seeing clouds.

“I avoided speaking to anyone and always stared outside the window, blocking anyone from closing it to maintain my sense of safety. If I saw dark clouds or a rainstorm outside, I would feel terrible, like I was in hell,” the MailOnline quoted him as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and enquires about the health condition of Viswash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the Air India AI-171 flight crash, at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)

“I can still remember the sounds, smells, and even the taste of the water in the swamp the plane crashed into . For a long time, I would keep the feelings to myself,” he added.

Though he doesn't have his old boarding pass, newspaper reports confirmed his seat number. He offered condolences to all who lost loved ones in the recent tragedy and said surviving gave him a“second life”.

Social media comments

The singer's Facebook friends commented on his post.

“I clearly remember the day I went to visit you at the hospital. I was standing in front of the glass room and saw you with tubes all over your body, looking like you were asleep or unconscious. After visiting you, I had to rush to catch my next flight to Surat Thani immediately. I was really scared at that moment,” wrote one friend.

“A YouTuber once said that number 11 is an alien code,” wrote another.

One user wrote,“There must be something hidden behind this for sure.”

Another user found the coincidence“unbelievable”.