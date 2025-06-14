Pakistan Advises Citizens To Avoid Travelling To Iran, Iraq Amid Rising Tensions

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan, yesterday, advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travels to Iran and Iraq, amid heightened regional tensions, following the Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.

“In view of the evolving security situation in the region, pilgrims from Pakistan are advised to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, stated that Pakistan is closely monitoring developments through its embassies in Tehran and Baghdad. He added that, authorities remain in contact with local officials to ensure the safety and well-being of Pakistani nationals.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, directed concerned government agencies to provide full support to Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran.

He instructed relevant departments to coordinate efforts for their protection and facilitate their safe and timely return.

In response to the situation, the Foreign Ministry has established a crisis management cell, to assist citizens and respond to emergencies.

The advisory comes, after Israeli airstrikes early yesterday targeted military and nuclear sites in Iran, resulting in the deaths of several senior military officials and scientists. The incident has sparked concerns over the possibility of a broader regional conflict.– NNN-APP