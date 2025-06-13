Techmediabreaks Why Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Is 'One To Watch'
“Since completing its October 2024 merger with Eastside Distilling, Beeline has solidified its position as a next generation fintech mortgage originator. Its core vision centers on digitizing the mortgage journey with tools like AI chatbot Bob, proprietary production engine Hive, and an expanding SaaS product suite. These innovations enable Beeline to close loans in just 14–21 days-less than half the industry average-while achieving a Net Promoter Score above 80, more than four times higher than the sector benchmark.”
About Beeline Financial Holdings Inc.
Beeline Financial Holdings is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions. For more information, visit the company's website at .
