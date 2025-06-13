403
Award Winners Declared In SIQ's Eid Football Event
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its Eid celebrations, Students India Qatar (SIQ) organised an inter-zone football tournament titled Eid-Kicks 25, featuring 14 teams from five zones.
Nadeemathna Wakra emerged as the champions, Meshafiya Wakra was first runner-up and MK Strikers Madinat Khalifa, second runner-up. Arman (Nadeemathna Wakra) was named player of the tournament, Ishan (Meshafiya Wakra) best goalkeeper, MK Strikers Madinat Khalifa team received the fair play award, and Fahad (Rayyan zone), the best team manager. The closing ceremony featured special guests including Munshir Thrissur (athletics head coach at Al Shamal Club), and Bilal Harippad (CIC general secretary).
The event was co-ordinated under the leadership of Ismail Vengassery, Zakariya Kariyath, Ihjas Aslam, Abdushukoor, Ashraf Meeran, Midlaj Rahman, and Babeena Basheer.
Trophies were distributed by SIQ president Ameen Sabak and CIC Central Committee members Naufal Paleri, Shanavas Khalid, and Shajahan Kareem.
